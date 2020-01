24 Must-Visit Attractions in Bangkok

Market

Overwhelming to say the least, the Chatuchak Weekend Market is one of the biggest flea markets in the world where you can buy (almost) anything if you know where to look. Everything from rare art pieces and northern handicrafts to kitchenware and genitalia-shaped soap can be found in the nooks and crannies of this claustrophobic space. If crowds aren’t your thing, you should visit first thing in the morning when it’s easier to manoeuvre through the aisles. It’s not as hot, and you might even get a better deal as the first sale of the day is meant to bring good luck. Just remember, every price is merely a suggestion, so barter at will.