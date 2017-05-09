24 Must-Visit Attractions in Bangkok

Erawan Shrine

The Erawan shrine was the target of a terror attack in 2015 | © Pawel Bienkowski / Alamy Stock Photo

Religious relics can be found along the many streets of Bangkok, and one of the most stunning of them all is the Erawan Shrine. It sits at one of the biggest and busiest intersections in the heart of the city, and Thais and tourists alike often flock to the site for prayer, traditional Thai dance and generally for any Buddhist holiday. Tragically, the shrine was partly destroyed during a terrorist bombing in 2015, but has since been restored to its original glory, albeit with a much heavier police presence.