Friedrichshain neighboorhood in Berlin | Kacie Loura / © Culture Trip
Germany / See & Do

Soviet Architecture Meets Techno: What To Do in Friedrichshain, Berlin

Formerly a neighbourhood in East Berlin, Friedrichshain has an alternative and artistic vibe. Tourists are often attracted to the area’s famous GDR-era relics, including the longest surviving stretch of the Berlin Wall, the East Side Gallery, and the socialist boulevard, Karl-Marx-Allee. However, the artsy neighbourhood is also known for its punk-locals, artistic collectives and for housing Berlin’s most rambunctious nightlife. With so much on offer, we’ve broken down the top 10 things to do in Berlin’s artsy hub.

Monumental GDR Relics
Building
Kacie Loura / | © Culture Trip

An impressive socialist boulevard built by the GDR between 1952 and 1960 between Friedrichshain and Mitte, Karl-Marx-Allee was originally called Stalinallee, and was built to contain apartments for workers, and also shops, restaurants and cafés. The boulevard comes together in a large, impressive peak at Frankfurter Tor, which presents tourists with fantastic photo opportunities.
Accessibility & Audience:

Accessible (Wheelchair), Accessible (Deaf), Family Friendly

Atmosphere:

Architectural Landmark

An Urban Art Space
Art Gallery
Kacie Loura / | © Culture Trip

Urban Spree is a multifaceted art space housing a gallery, concert room and an event space.  It is meant to provide a space for the best of urban culture to be displayed, through things such as exhibitions, a bookshop, concerts, and a dual outdoor gallery and biergarten. The gallery itself also manages to include urban artists, including graffiti artists and photographers, to fully embrace its grassroots approach.
Sun:
12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tue:
12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed:
12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thu:
12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Fri:
12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Sat:
12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Accessibility & Audience:

Accessible (Deaf)

Atmosphere:

Local, Photo Opportunity

East Side Gallery
Art Gallery
Kacie Loura / | © Culture Trip

Anyone who calls themselves an art lover has to check out the murals of the East Side Gallery   A section of the Berlin Wall, along the river Spree, is now used as an open-air art gallery. One of the best ways to experience the murals is on bike, whether alone or with a cycle tour is up to you. You will be able to go through Bernauer Street via Potsdam Plaza, and explore the vestiges of a difficult past with memorials, remaining sections of the wall, and even watchtowers along the way.

Sun - Sat:
12:00 am - 12:00 am

Accessibility & Audience:

Accessible (Wheelchair), Accessible (Deaf), Family Friendly

Atmosphere:

Architectural Landmark, Photo Opportunity, Historical Landmark

East Side Gallery | Kacie Loura / © Culture Trip

A Hidden Swimming Pool
Swimming Pool
17980330265_e3ee90286c_k

Haubentaucher at night | © Berlin IckLiebeDir / Flickr

Located in the same RAW building complex as Urban Spree and Suicide CircusHaubentaucher is an incredibly swanky swimming spot in Berlin. Enclosed within the walls of an old brick railway station, the pool area has everything anyone could want from a day spent poolside. With plenty of sun lounges, an inviting pool and a DJ spinning amazing tunes, it’s the perfect place to relax amongst one of the neighbourhood’s coolest arty hubs.
Sun:
11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Mon:
12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue:
12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed:
12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu:
12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri:
12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sat:
11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Cassiopeia Courtyard, RAW | Kacie Loura / © Culture Trip

Cassiopeia Courtyard, RAW | Kacie Loura / © Culture Trip

The Iconic Oberbaumbrücke
Bridge
Kacie Loura / | © Culture Trip

Berlin’s Oberbaum Bridge is one of the city’s most historic and recognizable landmarks. It played an important role during the Cold War, serving as a checkpoint between West and East Germany. Nowadays, it serves as a symbol of a unified Berlin, linking Kreuzberg and Friedrichshain, and it’s common to find buskers, artists and other locals hanging out, selling and performing under its concave.
Accessibility & Audience:

Accessible (Wheelchair), Accessible (Deaf), Family Friendly

Atmosphere:

Historical Landmark, Photo Opportunity, Architectural Landmark

Berlin's Temple of Techno
Music Venue
8226290857_1d6821c64e_k (2)

Temple of techno, Berghain in Berlin | © Oh-Berlin.com / Flickr

Berghain is not only one of the most famous techno clubs in Berlin, but also the world. The huge space is located in what used to be a power plant, and has enough capacity to ensure 1500 people are able to dance the night away. This techno haven in now also officially a high-culture institute.
Thu - Fri:
10:00 pm - 4:00 am
Fri - Sat:
11:59 pm - 9:00 am
Sat - Sun:
11:59 pm - 12:00 am

Accessibility & Audience:

Adults Only

Atmosphere:

Local

Sun and Sculptures in Volkspark Friedrichshain
Park
Volkspark Friedrichshain offers a peaceful respite from the busier areas of Berlin

Volkspark Friedrichshain offers a peaceful respite from the busier areas of Berlin | © Kacie Loura / Culture Trip

The lush, sprawling parklands of Volkspark Friedrichshain bare the title of the oldest park in Berlin. Offering plenty of inviting green spaces, it is also adorned with several sculptures, monuments and fountains, including a well-known fairytale fountain, featuring characters from beloved German fairytales. It’s a great place to wander, relax and enjoy a BBQ with friends.
Accessibility & Audience:

Accessible (Wheelchair), Accessible (Deaf), Family Friendly

Atmosphere:

Outdoors, Local, Touristy, Photo Opportunity

Volkspark, Friedrichshain | Kacie Loura / © Culture Trip

Volkspark, Friedrichshain | Kacie Loura / © Culture Trip

Catch The Coolest Screenings in Town
Cinema, Theater
© ndiggity / WikiCommons

Kino International has a certain charm to it reminiscent of 60s Soviet-glam. The theatre is a cultural institution and plays host to both independent film screenings and other culturally significant events. Just tip-toeing over the boarder into Mitte, this amazing cinema will sate the cinephile in us all.
Sip Cocktails with Berlin's Creatives
Bar, Cafe, Fusion, $$$$
The Quirky Sign Outside Michelberger Hotel/Bar | © Matt Biddulph / Flickr

Located in a former warehouse in Friedrichshain, the independently owned Michelberger is usually the go-to spot for anyone who fancies themselves creative when visiting the city. With regular live music and art events in their large, lush courtyard and plenty of delicious cocktails on the menu, it’s not-to-be-missed in the neighbourhood.
Computer Games Museum
Museum
Computer Games Museum in Berlin | © Douglas Muth / Flickr

Feeling nostalgic for Mario Kart or Pacman? If you’re missing your childhood, the Computer Games Museum might be the place for you. Take a virtually guided tour through over 60 years of interactive machinery, as well as a plethora of industry relics and the first next-gen simulators. The center also plays host to a variety of international events like International Games Week Berlin, and manages to attract a similarly international patronage. 
