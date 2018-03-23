Soviet Architecture Meets Techno: What To Do in Friedrichshain, Berlin

Formerly a neighbourhood in East Berlin, Friedrichshain has an alternative and artistic vibe. Tourists are often attracted to the area’s famous GDR-era relics, including the longest surviving stretch of the Berlin Wall, the East Side Gallery, and the socialist boulevard, Karl-Marx-Allee. However, the artsy neighbourhood is also known for its punk-locals, artistic collectives and for housing Berlin’s most rambunctious nightlife. With so much on offer, we’ve broken down the top 10 things to do in Berlin’s artsy hub.
Anyone who calls themselves an art lover has to check out the murals of the East Side Gallery A section of the Berlin Wall, along the river Spree, is now used as an open-air art gallery. One of the best ways to experience the murals is on bike, whether alone or with a cycle tour is up to you. You will be able to go through Bernauer Street via Potsdam Plaza, and explore the vestiges of a difficult past with memorials, remaining sections of the wall, and even watchtowers along the way.