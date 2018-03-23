Soviet Architecture Meets Techno: What To Do in Friedrichshain, Berlin

East Side Gallery

Art Gallery

Anyone who calls themselves an art lover has to check out the murals of the East Side Gallery A section of the Berlin Wall, along the river Spree, is now used as an open-air art gallery. One of the best ways to experience the murals is on bike, whether alone or with a cycle tour is up to you. You will be able to go through Bernauer Street via Potsdam Plaza, and explore the vestiges of a difficult past with memorials, remaining sections of the wall, and even watchtowers along the way.